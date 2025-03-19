India Triumphs 3-0 against Maldives at Nehru Stadium

India showcased their prowess at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday, achieving a commanding 3-0 victory over Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly. The Blue Tigers took the lead before halftime, as veteran defender Rahul Bheke and Player of the Match, Liston Colaco, scored with impenetrable headers off corner kicks.

The highlight of the match was captain Sunil Chhetri's 95th international goal, executed through a precise header from a Colaco cross in the 76th minute. This triumph not only snapped India's 15-month international winless streak but also marked the team's first victory under Spanish coach Manolo Marquez. India is set to face Bangladesh next in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

The excitement at JN Stadium was palpable, as the crowd witnessed a senior men's international match there for the first time. Chhetri, making his return after 286 days and playing his 152nd match, nearly struck within the opening minute. Despite early opportunities, the decisive lead would come only after rigorous offensive play by Colaco and his teammates.

