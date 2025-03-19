Left Menu

India Triumphs 3-0 against Maldives at Nehru Stadium

India clinched a 3-0 victory over Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. Goals were netted by Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, and captain Sunil Chhetri. This victory ended India's 15-month international winless streak and marked their first win under coach Manolo Marquez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:00 IST
India Triumphs 3-0 against Maldives at Nehru Stadium
Sunil Chhetri (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India showcased their prowess at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday, achieving a commanding 3-0 victory over Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly. The Blue Tigers took the lead before halftime, as veteran defender Rahul Bheke and Player of the Match, Liston Colaco, scored with impenetrable headers off corner kicks.

The highlight of the match was captain Sunil Chhetri's 95th international goal, executed through a precise header from a Colaco cross in the 76th minute. This triumph not only snapped India's 15-month international winless streak but also marked the team's first victory under Spanish coach Manolo Marquez. India is set to face Bangladesh next in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

The excitement at JN Stadium was palpable, as the crowd witnessed a senior men's international match there for the first time. Chhetri, making his return after 286 days and playing his 152nd match, nearly struck within the opening minute. Despite early opportunities, the decisive lead would come only after rigorous offensive play by Colaco and his teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025