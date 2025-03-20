African Teams Battle Through World Cup Qualification Drama
Madagascar and Tunisia secured away wins in World Cup qualification, while Cameroon drew with Eswatini due to logistical issues. Despite being leading Group D, Cameroon's travel delays affected their performance. Tunisia and Madagascar excelled, with standout performances from Hazem Mastouri and Rayan Raveloson, respectively, as qualifying matches continue.
Madagascar and Tunisia triumphed in away matches during World Cup qualifications, while Cameroon stumbled due to travel mismanagement. Despite arriving hours before kick-off, Cameroon's strong squad, featuring Andre Onana, failed to secure a win against Eswatini, leaving Group D leadership precarious.
Tunisia extended their Group H lead thanks to Hazem Mastouri's swift goal against Liberia, marking a successful start for coach Sami Trabelsi. In another impressive display, Madagascar, under new coach Corentin Martins, defeated the Central African Republic 4-1, buoyed by Rayan Raveloson's two goals.
As the qualifiers proceed, teams vie for the nine available spots, while the top runners-up eye a playoff for an extra berth. The relentless march towards the World Cup continues, underscoring the unpredictable nature of this continental contest.
