Chelsea Swoops for Sporting Lisbon Duo in Major Deal
Chelsea has signed Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo from Sporting Lisbon for up to 74.4 million euros. Quenda, a 17-year-old Guinea-Bissau winger, will join in 2026, while 20-year-old Essugo, presently with Las Palmas, will move this summer. The deal highlights Chelsea's investment in youthful talent.
Chelsea has secured a major double signing from Sporting Lisbon, with the English Premier League club reaching an agreement to acquire Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo for a total of up to 74.4 million euros, the Portuguese team announced on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old winger Quenda, who hails from Guinea-Bissau and was previously sought after by Manchester United, will join Chelsea in 2026. This comes after the young prospect caught the eye under Sporting coach Ruben Amorim's guidance.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Dario Essugo, currently playing on loan at LaLiga's Las Palmas, will make his move to London this summer for a fixed 22.2 million euros. Essugo made history as Sporting's youngest ever debutant, having started his professional career at just 16 years old.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Warriorz Tackle Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League
Rugby Premier League unveils logo
Pyla Avinash set to make Indian Premier League debut, says Ricky Ponting is a legend
UP Warriorz Triumphs in Women's Premier League Showdown
Thrilling Women's Premier League Clash: Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Delhi Capitals