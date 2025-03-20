Chelsea Swoops for Sporting Lisbon Duo in Major Deal

Chelsea has secured a major double signing from Sporting Lisbon, with the English Premier League club reaching an agreement to acquire Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo for a total of up to 74.4 million euros, the Portuguese team announced on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old winger Quenda, who hails from Guinea-Bissau and was previously sought after by Manchester United, will join Chelsea in 2026. This comes after the young prospect caught the eye under Sporting coach Ruben Amorim's guidance.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Dario Essugo, currently playing on loan at LaLiga's Las Palmas, will make his move to London this summer for a fixed 22.2 million euros. Essugo made history as Sporting's youngest ever debutant, having started his professional career at just 16 years old.

