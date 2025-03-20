BCCI Announces Rs 58 Crore Reward for India's ICC Victory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a substantial cash prize of Rs 58 crores for the Indian cricket team following their victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This reward celebrates the efforts of players, coaching staff, support personnel, and the men's selection committee, acknowledging their integral roles in this achievement.

In a press statement, BCCI expressed delight over India's recent triumph, marking their second consecutive white-ball win after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Under captain Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team showcased excellence with commanding wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and a semi-final victory over Australia before clinching the final against New Zealand.

Roger Binny, BCCI President, commended the team's back-to-back ICC wins, emphasizing the award as recognition of their hard work on the international stage. Other BCCI officials echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the team's skill and strategic execution. This victory reaffirms India's top ranking in world cricket, setting a new benchmark for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)