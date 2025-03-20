Left Menu

IPL 18: A New Era of Talent and Innovation in Cricket

Former cricketers Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa express high praise for IPL's impact on nurturing talent, highlighting new stars like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. The league, known for its competitive evolution, is set for another thrilling season with promises of unprecedented performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:23 IST
IPL trophy. (Photo- IPL X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up to begin this Saturday, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded the league's instrumental role in developing Indian cricket talent. Among Raina's favorites in the modern-day lineup are Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. The season will open with a highly-anticipated clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Raina, who himself has etched his name in IPL history with 5,528 runs, praised the tournament as a global spectacle. Speaking to JioHotstar, he emphasized the league's significance in shaping future Indian cricket stars. "The IPL is a worldwide festival, inspiring young talent to transition to the international stage," Raina remarked. He highlighted the success stories of veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and celebrated the rise of new captain Axar Patel.

Echoing Raina's sentiments, former cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is notable for his 4,952 IPL runs, discussed the league's transformative impact on the sport. "IPL has taken cricket several notches higher, blending traditional charm with dynamic, adrenaline-fueled action," Uthappa explained. With the prospect of witnessing record-breaking feats this season, Uthappa noted that the IPL continues to surprise and innovate, proving to be the bedrock of cricket's future landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

