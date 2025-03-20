Left Menu

Norris Steers McLaren Through New FIA Regulations Unscathed

Formula One's latest rear wing tests are not directed at McLaren, as confirmed by leader Lando Norris. The new tests introduced for the Chinese Grand Prix follow Norris's victory in Australia. He expressed confidence in McLaren's performance, despite forecasting stiffer competition from Ferrari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

New rear wing tests introduced at the Chinese Grand Prix are not targeting McLaren, claimed Formula One leader Lando Norris on Thursday. The FIA rolled out stringent tests after last weekend's Australian Grand Prix, where Norris clinched victory.

Norris assured reporters at the Shanghai circuit that McLaren need not adjust their car's balance and speed, revealing, 'Ours is fine. In fact, ours was probably too good and we probably are not pushing the limits enough.' He emphasized the tests are likely aimed at other teams, hinting that McLaren might need to push further.

Following a dominant performance in Melbourne, Norris remains optimistic yet claims the car requires more predictability. After a brief stint in Taiwan, he expects McLaren to excel in China, although anticipating a stronger challenge from Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

