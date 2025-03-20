Tribute to Racing Legend: Eddie Jordan's Legacy in F1

Eddie Jordan, the former Formula 1 team owner and well-known media figure, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in a statement to the PA news agency, revealing that he died peacefully in Cape Town, surrounded by loved ones.

Jordan, a charismatic figure in the racing world, ran his own team throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, gaining fame for launching the career of Michael Schumacher among others. After selling his team in 2005, he became a popular TV pundit.

Despite battling aggressive cancer, Jordan's legacy shines brightly through the memories he left. The Irish businessman not only owned a successful F1 team but also managed notable figures like car design expert Adrian Newey.

(With inputs from agencies.)