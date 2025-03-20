Left Menu

Tribute to Racing Legend: Eddie Jordan's Legacy in F1

Eddie Jordan, ex-Formula 1 team owner, has passed away at 76. Known for his charisma, he managed the Jordan team in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a notable TV pundit. Jordan brought several future F1 stars into the spotlight, including Michael Schumacher.

Updated: 20-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:55 IST
Eddie Jordan, the former Formula 1 team owner and well-known media figure, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in a statement to the PA news agency, revealing that he died peacefully in Cape Town, surrounded by loved ones.

Jordan, a charismatic figure in the racing world, ran his own team throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, gaining fame for launching the career of Michael Schumacher among others. After selling his team in 2005, he became a popular TV pundit.

Despite battling aggressive cancer, Jordan's legacy shines brightly through the memories he left. The Irish businessman not only owned a successful F1 team but also managed notable figures like car design expert Adrian Newey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

