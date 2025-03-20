Left Menu

Brazil Legends Tour: The Golden Era Kicks Off in India

The Brazil Legends Tour, organized by Football Plus Academy, is set to commence with an exhibition match featuring renowned Brazilian footballers against Indian All-Stars on March 30, 2025, in Chennai. Following the match, a two-day football summit will include workshops and discussions, aiming to enhance Indian football on multiple levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST
India is abuzz with anticipation as the prestigious Brazil Legends Tour, organized by Football Plus Academy, prepares to captivate fans with an exhibition match on March 30, 2025, at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match will feature Brazilian football legends like Ronaldinho and Rivaldo against Indian icons such as IM Vijayan.

The event will be accompanied by a two-day football summit, starting March 31, 2025, featuring workshops and discussions to inspire grassroots development and innovation in Indian football. Sponsored by notable partners including FanCode and BookMyShow, this initiative aims to unlock India's potential and passion for the sport.

David Anand, Founder of Football+Summit, expressed enthusiasm for the partnerships, highlighting their vital role in creating pathways for aspiring players. The summit will showcase a global dialogue on football development, featuring speakers from Major League Soccer and other leading organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

