In a significant development, the Bandra family court has officially granted a divorce to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, according to their joint petition. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, confirmed to ANI that the couple is no longer legally married.

The divorce proceedings caught public attention after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to rife speculation. Chahal and Verma, who married in a private ceremony in December 2020, decided to file for divorce in February after living apart since June 2022.

The hearing considered Chahal's obligations with the Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025. Despite the personal developments, Chahal remains a formidable presence in cricket, now part of Punjab Kings, continuing his enduring influence in Indian and league cricket.

