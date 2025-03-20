Salah's Quest for Glory: Lifting the Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt's national football coach, Hossam Hassan, is aiming to lead Mohamed Salah and the team to an Africa Cup of Nations victory. Having tasted success as a player, Hassan is now keen to achieve the same as a coach, particularly with a star-studded squad at his disposal.

Hassan, who led Egypt to the World Cup as a player in 1990, is keen to replicate that feat. He recognizes the monumental task ahead, with both the Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers as priorities. Nonetheless, he holds great faith in Salah and forward Omar Marmoush, who have been exceptional in their club performances.

Salah, with 44 goal contributions this season, continues to shine. As Egypt prepares for the tournament in Morocco, Hassan is confident in the team's capabilities, underscoring Salah's critical role in their success. Additionally, Hassan supports Salah's future career moves, acknowledging his status as an ambassador for Egyptian football.

