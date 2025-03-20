Left Menu

Japan Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Victory Over Bahrain

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup by defeating Bahrain 2-0. Substitutes Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to ensure Japan's spot in the finals. The win guarantees their top-two finish in the standings, continuing their streak of World Cup qualifications.

Updated: 20-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:26 IST
Japan secured their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 2-0 victory over Bahrain on Thursday. The match, held at Saitama Stadium, saw Hajime Moriyasu's team clinch their position in the upcoming finals thanks to decisive goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo in the second half.

Midfielder Kamada came off the bench and made an immediate impact, scoring in the 66th minute to break the deadlock. Just three minutes from the final whistle, Kubo cemented the win, netting a second goal for the Samurai Blue. Japan's victory ensures they finish in the top two of Asia's Group C qualifiers.

This crucial win also marks Japan's eighth consecutive World Cup qualification. Meanwhile, Australia maintained their pursuit with a 5-1 triumph over Indonesia under new coach Patrick Kluivert, while other Asian teams continued their battles for qualification spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

