IPL Introduces Demerit Points System for Over-Rate Offences

Captains of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will no longer face suspension for over-rate violations. Instead, the league has decided to implement a demerit point system.

This decision was finalized during the captains' meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, a response to last season's incidents involving Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. Both captains faced a one-match ban in 2024 for repeated offences.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, the new system issues fines and demerit points for offences. While four demerit points can lead to penalties, including a match ban, there will be no immediate bans solely based on slow overrate in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)