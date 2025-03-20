Left Menu

IPL Introduces Demerit Points System for Over-Rate Offences

In a recent decision, IPL captains will not face bans for over-rate offences, instead receiving demerit points. This change follows bans for Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. New rules impose fines and demerit points, potentially leading to future penalties, but no immediate bans for slow over rates.

Captains of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will no longer face suspension for over-rate violations. Instead, the league has decided to implement a demerit point system.

This decision was finalized during the captains' meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, a response to last season's incidents involving Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. Both captains faced a one-match ban in 2024 for repeated offences.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, the new system issues fines and demerit points for offences. While four demerit points can lead to penalties, including a match ban, there will be no immediate bans solely based on slow overrate in future matches.

