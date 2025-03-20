Indian Para Swimmers Gear Up for 2025 World Series Glory

An impressive 27-member Indian contingent, consisting of 19 para swimmers and 8 officials, is set to demonstrate its skills at the upcoming 2025 Para Swimming World Series in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled from March 20 to 23. The team will be guided by Paralympian and Arjuna Awardee Sharath M Gayakwad, who now serves as the national coach.

In a statement, Gayakwad expressed his confidence in the team's potential, saying, "This is one of the most promising contingents India has produced. The team has trained with incredible dedication, and I'm confident they will make the nation proud on the international stage." The squad boasts a balanced mix of experience and new talent. Among the key figures is Niranjan Mukundan, a 2021 Paralympian, known for his international experience and leadership. Shridhar N Malagi, Gopichand Lingual, and Tejas Nandakumar, who are all Asian Para Games finalists, are anticipated to be leading contenders. Herojit Rajkumar and Shams Alam, noted for their consistency, add substantial depth to the team.

Additionally, the team sees the return of Devanshi Satija, a 2018 Asian Para Games medalist, continuing her momentum with enthusiastic performances. Vaishnavi Jagtap is making significant progress as an emerging talent, while Himanshu Nandal, blind since birth, stands out for his impressive track record of national golds and records. Though he secured a qualifying time for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, he was unable to participate due to slot limitations. Rising stars Afrid Attar, Ali Imam, Chaitanya Kulkarni, Bhavani Karthik, Ajibur Molla, Sai Nikhil, Kiran Tak, Sathi Mondal, and Garima Vyas further bolster India's promising presence in para-swimming.

This event marks another significant milestone in India's pursuit of sporting excellence and inclusivity. The team, fortified by high hopes and meticulous preparation, is geared to deliver spirited performances, raising India's stature on the global para-sports platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)