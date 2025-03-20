MCA Honors Cricket Icons in Star-Studded Ceremony

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bestowed Lifetime Achievement Awards on cricket stalwarts Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji, acknowledging their exceptional contributions not only as players but also as key figures in cricket administration. The ceremony at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in Mumbai was a glittering affair recognizing the city's cricket heritage.

The event saw the presence of Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, alongside MCA President Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council members. Governor Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of nurturing young talents and the role of MCA in India's cricketing ascendancy.

Minister Ashish Shelar praised the players representing Mumbai on national platforms and hailed the MCA's contributions to their success. Vengsarkar, a 1983 World Cup team hero, and Edulji, a trailblazer in women's cricket, were lauded. Former Vice-President Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honored for their remarkable contributions to cricket administration.

