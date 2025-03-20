Left Menu

MCA Honors Cricket Icons in Star-Studded Ceremony

The Mumbai Cricket Association awarded Lifetime Achievement accolades to cricket legends Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji for their contributions to the sport. The event, held at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy, also celebrated Mumbai's cricketing successes in recent seasons, with dignitaries and awardees in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:01 IST
MCA Honors Cricket Icons in Star-Studded Ceremony
Diana Edulj (Photo: MCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bestowed Lifetime Achievement Awards on cricket stalwarts Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji, acknowledging their exceptional contributions not only as players but also as key figures in cricket administration. The ceremony at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in Mumbai was a glittering affair recognizing the city's cricket heritage.

The event saw the presence of Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, alongside MCA President Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council members. Governor Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of nurturing young talents and the role of MCA in India's cricketing ascendancy.

Minister Ashish Shelar praised the players representing Mumbai on national platforms and hailed the MCA's contributions to their success. Vengsarkar, a 1983 World Cup team hero, and Edulji, a trailblazer in women's cricket, were lauded. Former Vice-President Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honored for their remarkable contributions to cricket administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025