Unfancied African Teams Excel in World Cup Qualifiers

In a surprising turn of events, Benin, the Cape Verde Islands, Gabon, and Mozambique have emerged as leaders in their respective groups during the African World Cup qualifiers. These unfancied teams have surpassed expectations, with Cape Verde now leading Group D after defeating Mauritius with a last-minute goal by Yannick Semedo.

Mozambique capitalized on errors by Uganda's goalkeeper, securing a 3-1 victory that propels them to the top of Group G. Meanwhile, Benin managed to move to the top of Group C despite surrendering a two-goal lead to Zimbabwe, thanks to Steve Mounie and Francisco Doku's earlier goals.

Sierra Leone celebrated their first qualifying win under new coach Mohamed Kallon by defeating Guinea Bissau 3-1. These results are shaping up the race to determine Africa's representatives at the 2026 World Cup finals, with more qualifiers lined up across the continent.

