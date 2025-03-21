Left Menu

Unfancied African Teams Excel in World Cup Qualifiers

Benin, Cape Verde, Gabon, and Mozambique top their World Cup qualifying groups as underdogs in the African preliminaries. Cape Verde leads Group D with a win over Mauritius. Mozambique's victory over Uganda pushes them ahead in Group G. Sierra Leone secured their first win under new coach Mohamed Kallon.

Updated: 21-03-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:59 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Benin, the Cape Verde Islands, Gabon, and Mozambique have emerged as leaders in their respective groups during the African World Cup qualifiers. These unfancied teams have surpassed expectations, with Cape Verde now leading Group D after defeating Mauritius with a last-minute goal by Yannick Semedo.

Mozambique capitalized on errors by Uganda's goalkeeper, securing a 3-1 victory that propels them to the top of Group G. Meanwhile, Benin managed to move to the top of Group C despite surrendering a two-goal lead to Zimbabwe, thanks to Steve Mounie and Francisco Doku's earlier goals.

Sierra Leone celebrated their first qualifying win under new coach Mohamed Kallon by defeating Guinea Bissau 3-1. These results are shaping up the race to determine Africa's representatives at the 2026 World Cup finals, with more qualifiers lined up across the continent.

