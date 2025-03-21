Indonesia's World Cup Dream: Kluivert's Challenge After Defeat

In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Indonesia's dreams took a hit as they faced a 5-1 defeat against Australia, shaking their direct qualification hopes.

With Patrick Kluivert leading the team, the focus now shifts to an essential game against Bahrain, emphasizing restoration of team morale and strategic game play.

Despite the setback, Kluivert remains optimistic, urging his players to reclaim their winning spirit and capitalize on upcoming opportunities to make it to the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)