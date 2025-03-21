Formula One Showdown: Red Bull and McLaren's Development Race

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, announced on Friday that he is preparing for a "development race" among Formula One's leading teams prior to the Chinese Grand Prix. He spotlighted McLaren's 2025 car as the one to watch.

The Red Bull team, based in Milton Keynes, has led the sport since the regulations change in 2022 that reinstated ground-effect cars, requiring teams to generate downforce by channeling air beneath the vehicles. However, McLaren has closed the gap, surmounting a 115-point deficit to ultimately win the 2024 constructors' championship.

With Lando Norris securing a win at the Australian Grand Prix, McLaren is poised as the 2025 title favorite. The evolving rules create a strategic challenge; teams must balance resources between current and future cars amid impending cost caps and technical specifications changes.

