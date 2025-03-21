Left Menu

Sports Highlights: NBA Thrillers, Olympic Leadership, and More

A roundup of recent sports news includes Chicago Bulls' comeback against the Sacramento Kings, Kirsty Coventry's election as IOC President, Panama stunning the US in soccer, and McLaren's Norris leading in the Chinese Grand Prix practice. Also covered are Djokovic's legal disagreements, and more exciting updates.

In a thrilling NBA matchup, the Chicago Bulls clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 128-116. Coby White was pivotal, scoring 31 of his 35 points after halftime.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwean Olympic legend, has been elected President of the International Olympic Committee. Her immediate victory marks a new era for the world's leading multi-sport organization.

On the soccer field, Panama delivered a shock 1-0 victory over the United States thanks to Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time goal. This moment marked an unexpected end to the US's Nations League title aspirations.

