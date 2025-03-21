Sports Highlights: NBA Thrillers, Olympic Leadership, and More
A roundup of recent sports news includes Chicago Bulls' comeback against the Sacramento Kings, Kirsty Coventry's election as IOC President, Panama stunning the US in soccer, and McLaren's Norris leading in the Chinese Grand Prix practice. Also covered are Djokovic's legal disagreements, and more exciting updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:31 IST
In a thrilling NBA matchup, the Chicago Bulls clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 128-116. Coby White was pivotal, scoring 31 of his 35 points after halftime.
Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwean Olympic legend, has been elected President of the International Olympic Committee. Her immediate victory marks a new era for the world's leading multi-sport organization.
On the soccer field, Panama delivered a shock 1-0 victory over the United States thanks to Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time goal. This moment marked an unexpected end to the US's Nations League title aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- NBA
- Olympic
- FIFA
- IOC
- Kirsty Coventry
- Stephen Curry
- McLaren
- Novak Djokovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement, to play in March FIFA Window
Olympians Demand Climate Action from IOC Candidates
Labor Tensions at Azteca: FIFA Blocks Union Oversight Amid World Cup Renovations
Olympians Unite Urging New IOC President for Climate Action
David Lappartient's Olympic Ambitions: The Path to the IOC Presidency