Sports Highlights: NBA Thrillers, Olympic Leadership, and More

In a thrilling NBA matchup, the Chicago Bulls clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 128-116. Coby White was pivotal, scoring 31 of his 35 points after halftime.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwean Olympic legend, has been elected President of the International Olympic Committee. Her immediate victory marks a new era for the world's leading multi-sport organization.

On the soccer field, Panama delivered a shock 1-0 victory over the United States thanks to Cecilio Waterman's stoppage-time goal. This moment marked an unexpected end to the US's Nations League title aspirations.

