Kerala's Sports Future: University of Calicut's FIFA-Standard Stadium Initiative

The University of Calicut is setting aside 35 acres for a FIFA-standard stadium, aiming to boost local sports infrastructure. The planned complex at Thenhipalam, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, promises to enhance football in Kerala and support sports development through key international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:25 IST
Kerala's Sports Future: University of Calicut's FIFA-Standard Stadium Initiative
The University of Calicut Syndicate has greenlit the allocation of 35 acres of land for a state-backed FIFA-standard stadium, estimated at Rs 500 crore. The land, crucial for sports infrastructure development, will remain in the university's possession, the Syndicate clarified in their recent statement.

The proposed stadium site, strategically positioned at Thenhipalam near the Malappuram–Kozhikode border, ensures accessibility, being close to major transport hubs. Set to house 50,000 seats, the stadium will form part of a comprehensive sports complex featuring varied facilities, all designed by the government-linked Sports Kerala Foundation.

Officials outline plans for future partnerships with top leagues like the English Premier League, anticipating enhanced state sports engagement. They highlight that with Rs 125 crore already sanctioned and more funds to follow, the project could elevate Kerala's football scene and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

