Abhishek Shines Again: Retains Dhanraj Pillay Award

In a remarkable recognition of talent, Arjuna Awardee Abhishek has again been distinguished as one of India's premier hockey forwards, clinching the coveted Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year at the 7th annual ceremony. His goal-scoring prowess was pivotal to India's success in 2024, underscoring his invaluable contribution to the national team. The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000, honoring his outstanding performance.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Abhishek's significant role contributed to India's bronze medal finish, with two critical goals marked to his name. His forward line presence was instrumental in India's triumph at the 2024 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in China, where his skills helped secure the nation's fifth title. Upon receiving the award, Abhishek humbly acknowledged his team, stating, "This award is not just mine--it belongs to the entire team and support staff."

Reflecting on the efforts required to excel at such levels, he mentioned, "Relentless training makes recognition all the more rewarding. My focus remains steadfast on scoring for India and achieving more victories." Abhishek, who also received the Arjuna Award from the Government of India for his 2024 contributions, aspires for even greater heights -- aiming for Olympic gold and a Hockey World Cup win. He dreams of reviving the golden era of Indian hockey with unwavering determination to see this vision through.

