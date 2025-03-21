Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry: A New Era at the International Olympic Committee

Kirsty Coventry's election as the first female and African president of the International Olympic Committee marks a pivotal moment in its history. Following Thomas Bach, her continuity ensures stability within the IOC. Coventry's connections and endorsements, including those with the U.S., will be vital leading up to the 2028 LA Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:04 IST
Kirsty Coventry has made history as the first female and first African president of the International Olympic Committee. Her election signifies continuity and stability following Thomas Bach's leadership, under which the IOC expanded its financial and global outreach.

Her victory against six other candidates underlines the commitment to Bach's legacy, continuing without major disruptions. Coventry, known for her role in the athletes' commission, supported Bach even during the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, ensuring compliance with necessary protocols amidst criticism from athletes.

With strong connections in the United States, particularly useful for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Coventry is set to build on existing partnerships. Her leadership is expected to drive the IOC's commercial successes further, securing significant revenue deals for future Olympic periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

