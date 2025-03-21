Kirsty Coventry: A New Era at the International Olympic Committee

Kirsty Coventry has made history as the first female and first African president of the International Olympic Committee. Her election signifies continuity and stability following Thomas Bach's leadership, under which the IOC expanded its financial and global outreach.

Her victory against six other candidates underlines the commitment to Bach's legacy, continuing without major disruptions. Coventry, known for her role in the athletes' commission, supported Bach even during the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, ensuring compliance with necessary protocols amidst criticism from athletes.

With strong connections in the United States, particularly useful for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Coventry is set to build on existing partnerships. Her leadership is expected to drive the IOC's commercial successes further, securing significant revenue deals for future Olympic periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)