England Women's Cricket Team Seeks New Coach Following Ashes Setback

Jon Lewis resigns as England women's cricket team coach after a 16-0 defeat by Australia in the Ashes. Despite his success, including 52 wins and eight consecutive One-Day International series victories, the ECB is seeking new leadership ahead of upcoming tournaments against West Indies and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:08 IST
Jon Lewis has stepped down as the head coach of the England women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday. This move comes over a month after the team suffered a 16-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.

Lewis, who took on the coaching role in November 2022 and led the squad through 73 matches, saw the team clinch 52 victories. Nevertheless, the disappointing Ashes result and the previous year's early exit from the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup have spurred the ECB to conduct a comprehensive review.

ECB Managing Director Clare Connor remarked on the need to harness the available talent and prepare for upcoming international contests, including two World Cups in the next 15 months. She acknowledged Lewis's contributions to the team, highlighting England's achievement in eight consecutive One-Day International series wins from 2022 to 2024.

