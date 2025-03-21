England Seeks New Leader for Women's Cricket Revival

England's women's national cricket team is on the hunt for a new coach after Jon Lewis stepped down following underwhelming outcomes at recent tournaments, including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series.

Lewis, who took the role in 2022, guided England through a challenging period, including a drawn Ashes at home. However, the team faced a setback by being ousted in the group stage of last year's T20 World Cup and a significant defeat in the Ashes series against Australia, scored 16-0. Deputy Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Clare Connor, recognized the talents within the team and expressed optimism about finding Lewis's successor soon.

The ECB emphasizes readiness for the upcoming international cricket summer and is determined to compete strongly in two upcoming World Cups within the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup on home soil next year. An update on the new coaching appointment will follow shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)