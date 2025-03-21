Left Menu

Fast Feats and New Records: A Thrilling Start to the World Indoor Athletics

Jeremiah Azu claimed gold in the men's 60 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships, edging out Australia's Lachlan Kennedy. Italian Andy Diaz Hernandez set a new national record in the triple jump, while South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok secured his second high jump title. The action resumes with Armand Duplantis in the pole vault event.

Fast Feats and New Records: A Thrilling Start to the World Indoor Athletics
Britain's Jeremiah Azu sprinted to victory in the men's 60 metres final, clocking in at a blazing 6.49 seconds to edge out Australian contender Lachlan Kennedy in a nail-biting photo finish on the opening day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The championship promises new faces in sprinting due to American Christian Coleman's absence. Azu, recently crowned European indoor champion, expressed his ambitions, stating, "The sky isn't the limit, there's way, way more than that. This victory is just the beginning of our journey." Azu's excellent performance keeps him unbeaten this year, defeating Kennedy by a mere hundredth of a second.

Earlier, Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez made headlines with a world-leading triple jump of 17.80m, setting a new national record. South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok won his second high jump title, clearing 2.31m. Competition resumes on Saturday, with all eyes on Sweden's record-holder Armand Duplantis in the pole vault.

