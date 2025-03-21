From Tragedy to Triumph: Ramesh Shanguman's Golden Journey at Khelo India Para Games
Ramesh Shanguman, a para-athlete from Tamil Nadu, won gold in men's 800m and 100m T53/T54 events at the Khelo India Para Games. Despite losing his legs in a childhood accident, Shanguman, who transitioned from para basketball to wheelchair racing, shines as a beacon of resilience and determination.
At the Khelo India Para Games, Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman emerged as a significant contender on day two, claiming gold medals in the men's 800m and 100m T53/T54 events. Born into a farming family in Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman faced severe adversity, losing his legs in a lorry accident at the tender age of eight.
Undeterred, he embraced sports, initially participating in para basketball before shifting his focus to wheelchair racing. "I've faced many struggles," he shared with SAI Media. "Achieving something great is my goal, and proving myself is a daily motivation." His determination paid off, earning him a step up from bronze in 2023 to gold this time.
In the para badminton arena, prominent athletes like Paralympics gold winners Nitesh Kumar and Krishna Nagar also showcased their skills, with Kumar advancing to the finals and Nagar reaching the semifinals. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar delivered a surprise by defeating top seed Manjunatha Chikkaiah in the quarter-final.
