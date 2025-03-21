Left Menu

FIFA Excludes Mexican Clubs From Club World Cup Over Ownership Issues

Club Leon will be removed from the Club World Cup in the United States due to ownership criteria violations alongside CF Pachuca. FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings following a complaint by Costa Rican club Alajuelense. Leon and Pachuca are both owned by Grupo Pachuca, disqualifying Leon from the tournament.

Updated: 21-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:08 IST
FIFA Excludes Mexican Clubs From Club World Cup Over Ownership Issues
FIFA has decided to remove Club Leon from the Club World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, citing failure to meet multi-club ownership criteria. Alongside CF Pachuca, also owned by Grupo Pachuca, Leon faces exclusion due to a complaint filed by Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee launched proceedings after the Costa Rican club challenged eligibility rules. The FIFA Appeal Committee subsequently ruled against both Mexican clubs, pinpointing their shared ownership structure as non-compliant with tournament regulations.

Despite the setback, Pachuca's participation remains intact, while Leon intends to appeal FIFA's decision, arguing for its autonomy. Alajuelense continues to pursue its case through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking entry into the lucrative expanded tournament.

