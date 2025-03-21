FIFA Excludes Mexican Clubs From Club World Cup Over Ownership Issues

FIFA has decided to remove Club Leon from the Club World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, citing failure to meet multi-club ownership criteria. Alongside CF Pachuca, also owned by Grupo Pachuca, Leon faces exclusion due to a complaint filed by Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee launched proceedings after the Costa Rican club challenged eligibility rules. The FIFA Appeal Committee subsequently ruled against both Mexican clubs, pinpointing their shared ownership structure as non-compliant with tournament regulations.

Despite the setback, Pachuca's participation remains intact, while Leon intends to appeal FIFA's decision, arguing for its autonomy. Alajuelense continues to pursue its case through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking entry into the lucrative expanded tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)