FIFA Expels Leon Over Ownership Issues
Mexican club Leon was expelled from the Club World Cup due to multi-club ownership violations. Grupo Pachuca owns both Leon and Pachuca, and despite offers to sell, failed to comply with FIFA's ownership rules. Leon was set to compete in the U.S. but a replacement is pending.
In a recent decision, FIFA's appeals committee confirmed the expulsion of Mexican team Leon from the upcoming Club World Cup. The decision was based on a breach of rules prohibiting multi-club ownership within the tournament.
Both Leon and fellow Mexican club Pachuca, who qualified for the event in the United States, are owned by Grupo Pachuca. This ownership structure violated FIFA's regulations, demanding strict adherence to independent club operations.
Despite Grupo Pachuca's claims of independent operations and intentions to sell Leon, these steps were insufficient for FIFA. Leon's spot at the tournament, where it aimed to compete against top clubs like Chelsea and Flamengo, will now be filled by another team yet to be announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
