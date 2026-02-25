Left Menu

Scholar's Surprising Expulsion: Andrei Lankov's Journey from Latvia to Estonia

Andrei Lankov, a noted Russian scholar on North Korea, reported being expelled from Latvia without explanation. Detained during a lecture in Riga, he was handed to immigration and taken to Estonia. Lankov, who has openly criticized North Korea and Russia, faced a fine in Moscow in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:00 IST
Scholar's Surprising Expulsion: Andrei Lankov's Journey from Latvia to Estonia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bewildering sequence of events, Russian scholar Andrei Lankov found himself expelled from Latvia after being detained in the capital, Riga. As a prominent expert on North Korea currently teaching in Seoul, Lankov was offering insights during a lecture when authorities intervened, withholding reasons for their actions.

Latvian police subsequently transferred him to immigration authorities, who quickly facilitated his removal from the country, sending him to neighboring Estonia. Despite the abrupt actions, Lankov's employer, Kookmin University in South Korea, confirmed that their professor had safely reached his destination.

Lankov, known for his critical stance towards the North Korean regime and Moscow's military endeavors, continued to face scrutiny. Russian media had noted his inclusion on a Latvian blacklist and reported his involvement in activities Moscow deemed 'undesirable,' further complicating his professional trajectory.

TRENDING

1
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

 India
2

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
3
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026