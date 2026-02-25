In a bewildering sequence of events, Russian scholar Andrei Lankov found himself expelled from Latvia after being detained in the capital, Riga. As a prominent expert on North Korea currently teaching in Seoul, Lankov was offering insights during a lecture when authorities intervened, withholding reasons for their actions.

Latvian police subsequently transferred him to immigration authorities, who quickly facilitated his removal from the country, sending him to neighboring Estonia. Despite the abrupt actions, Lankov's employer, Kookmin University in South Korea, confirmed that their professor had safely reached his destination.

Lankov, known for his critical stance towards the North Korean regime and Moscow's military endeavors, continued to face scrutiny. Russian media had noted his inclusion on a Latvian blacklist and reported his involvement in activities Moscow deemed 'undesirable,' further complicating his professional trajectory.