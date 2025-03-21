Alisson's Unexpected Exit: World Cup Qualifier Collision
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was substituted after a head collision in a 2-1 win over Colombia in a World Cup qualifier. The incident led him to leave the national team and return to Liverpool for medical evaluation. Brazil are well-positioned in the qualifiers, and Liverpool leads the Premier League.
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson faced an abrupt exit during a nail-biting World Cup qualifier against Colombia, following a head collision with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez. Both players were promptly substituted as a precautionary measure after collapsing on the field.
The incident occurred during the second half of the 2-1 victory for Brazil, which remains second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Reports indicate Alisson, 32, experienced dizziness, prompting his precautionary removal.
Alisson is set to return to Liverpool for further evaluation from the club's medical team. Meanwhile, Liverpool maintains a comfortable lead in the Premier League and will face Everton on April 2.
