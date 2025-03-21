Alisson's Unexpected Exit: World Cup Qualifier Collision

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson faced an abrupt exit during a nail-biting World Cup qualifier against Colombia, following a head collision with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez. Both players were promptly substituted as a precautionary measure after collapsing on the field.

The incident occurred during the second half of the 2-1 victory for Brazil, which remains second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Reports indicate Alisson, 32, experienced dizziness, prompting his precautionary removal.

Alisson is set to return to Liverpool for further evaluation from the club's medical team. Meanwhile, Liverpool maintains a comfortable lead in the Premier League and will face Everton on April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)