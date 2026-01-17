Left Menu

Mandhana's Masterclass: RCB's Triumph in Women's Premier League

Skipper Smriti Mandhana's exceptional 96 runs led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a resounding victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League. Despite Shafali Verma's effort of a half-century, DC's batting collapse and RCB's solid chase secured their fourth consecutive win, maintaining their top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:06 IST
Mandhana

In a thrilling clash at the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Smriti Mandhana showcased a stellar performance, scoring 96 runs to propel her team to victory against Delhi Capitals. Her brilliant innings led RCB to triumph by eight wickets, marking their fourth consecutive win.

Despite a promising half-century from Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma, the team struggled to capitalize further, finishing at 166 all out. RCB's chase was initially shaky, but Mandhana, alongside Georgia Voll, ensured a smooth pursuit of the target in 18.2 overs.

Mandhana's aggressive approach and Voll's steady support orchestrated RCB's triumph, maintaining their lead in the standings. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals faced their third defeat in four matches, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues and her team failing to produce a promising start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

