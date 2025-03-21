Left Menu

Jon Lewis Steps Down as England Women's Cricket Head Coach

Jon Lewis has resigned as head coach of the England Women's Cricket team after a thorough evaluation of England's performance in the Women's Ashes and T20 World Cup. Despite challenges, he expressed pride in his tenure and commitment to the advancement of women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:59 IST
Jon Lewis Steps Down as England Women's Cricket Head Coach
Jon Lewis. (Photo- ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jon Lewis has announced his resignation from the role of head coach for the England Women's Cricket team. His decision follows an in-depth analysis of the team's 16-0 defeat in the Women's Ashes and their group stage exit in the T20 World Cup, as confirmed by the ECB and reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his journey, Lewis expressed gratitude and satisfaction with his tenure. He emphasized his commitment to nurturing young talent within the team and conveyed his unwavering dedication to advancing women's cricket in England, despite his departure. He highlighted having won 83% of the games during his time as coach.

Clare Connor, the managing director of England Women at the ECB, acknowledged Lewis's contributions and noted the necessity for a new leadership ahead of two upcoming World Cups. She affirmed that the ECB is poised to appoint a successor and prepare the team for a promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025