Jon Lewis Steps Down as England Women's Cricket Head Coach

Jon Lewis has announced his resignation from the role of head coach for the England Women's Cricket team. His decision follows an in-depth analysis of the team's 16-0 defeat in the Women's Ashes and their group stage exit in the T20 World Cup, as confirmed by the ECB and reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his journey, Lewis expressed gratitude and satisfaction with his tenure. He emphasized his commitment to nurturing young talent within the team and conveyed his unwavering dedication to advancing women's cricket in England, despite his departure. He highlighted having won 83% of the games during his time as coach.

Clare Connor, the managing director of England Women at the ECB, acknowledged Lewis's contributions and noted the necessity for a new leadership ahead of two upcoming World Cups. She affirmed that the ECB is poised to appoint a successor and prepare the team for a promising future.

