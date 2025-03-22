Pope Francis on the Mend: Returning to Strength Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis is gradually regaining his strength after receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, a process that has necessitated relearning how to speak, according to Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez.

Despite rumors of retirement, the head of the Vatican's doctrinal office reassures the public that the Pope continues to recover and is in a physical state similar to before his hospitalization. Although his recent hospital stay for double pneumonia required oxygen support, he's improving without mechanical ventilation.

The Vatican has yet to announce a date for his return, but Cardinal Fernandez suggests there is no immediate plan for retirement. Francis remains dedicated to serving others during his remaining time, with a focus on contributing to the Catholic Church and beyond.

