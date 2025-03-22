Tuchel's Promising Start: England's New Era Begins with a Win at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel kicked off his management of the England national team with a 2-0 victory over Albania at Wembley Stadium. Myles Lewis-Skelly and the experienced Harry Kane secured the much-needed win in the World Cup qualifier, yet Tuchel's critique reflected his high expectations and unyielding standards.

Despite becoming the 11th consecutive England manager to notch a debut win, Tuchel was far from satisfied. He called for greater pace and aggression from his players, showing a commitment to raising the team's performance as England attempts to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Fans welcomed Tuchel warmly amidst some media controversy over appointing a foreign coach. Tuchel is tasked with ending England's notable championship drought, aiming for a World Cup victory that has eluded the team since 1966.

(With inputs from agencies.)