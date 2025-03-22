Left Menu

Tuchel's Promising Start: England's New Era Begins with a Win at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel began his tenure as England's manager with a 2-0 victory against Albania at Wembley Stadium. Despite the win, Tuchel was critical of the team's performance, emphasizing the need for more aggression and speed. Debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and veteran Harry Kane scored the goals, marking a promising start to a new era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:17 IST
Tuchel's Promising Start: England's New Era Begins with a Win at Wembley
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thomas Tuchel kicked off his management of the England national team with a 2-0 victory over Albania at Wembley Stadium. Myles Lewis-Skelly and the experienced Harry Kane secured the much-needed win in the World Cup qualifier, yet Tuchel's critique reflected his high expectations and unyielding standards.

Despite becoming the 11th consecutive England manager to notch a debut win, Tuchel was far from satisfied. He called for greater pace and aggression from his players, showing a commitment to raising the team's performance as England attempts to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Fans welcomed Tuchel warmly amidst some media controversy over appointing a foreign coach. Tuchel is tasked with ending England's notable championship drought, aiming for a World Cup victory that has eluded the team since 1966.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025