Lewis Hamilton's Historic Victory with Ferrari at Chinese GP Sprint

Lewis Hamilton clinched his inaugural Formula One win with Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, dominating the race from start to finish. This marks a significant achievement for the seven-time world champion since joining the Italian team in January.

With strategic expertise, Hamilton completed the 100km race ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri by 6.889 seconds, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured third place. This triumph is notable as it's the first sprint win for both Hamilton and Ferrari since the format's introduction in 2021.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris, who won the first race in Australia, maintains his lead in the standings despite a challenging eighth-place finish. Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, took fifth place, following Mercedes' George Russell, contributing to a dynamic race outcome.

