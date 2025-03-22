Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Stellar Ferrari Triumph: A 'Mega' Win in Shanghai

Lewis Hamilton expressed elation after winning the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race in a Ferrari, marking the first such victory since the format's introduction. Hamilton's deft tyre management secured him the win, outperforming notable drivers like Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, despite high tyre wear concerns at the Shanghai circuit.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated a landmark victory with Ferrari during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, describing the win as 'mega'. The seven-time world champion skilfully navigated tyre wear to maintain the lead from start to finish on Saturday, defying expectations.

The race at the Shanghai International Circuit presented challenges with tyre degradation due to its sweeping corners. Hamilton, aged 40, soared ahead of rivals McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the 100km contest. This was the first sprint win for Hamilton and Ferrari since the race format's introduction in 2021.

Despite the triumph, Hamilton remains cautious, emphasizing a step-by-step approach to maintain momentum. Team boss Fred Vasseur highlighted the strategic importance of tyre management in Hamilton's success, as competitors like teammate Charles Leclerc faced difficulties overhauling opponents in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

