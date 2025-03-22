Left Menu

Williams Fined for Camera Rule Breach at Chinese Grand Prix

Williams was fined 50,000 euros after failing to provide required camera footage at the Chinese Grand Prix. The issue stemmed from a miscommunication regarding SD cards, as they were not installed in the cameras. Williams confirmed their compliance with the technical directive on rear wing flexibility.

Williams has been penalized with a fine of 50,000 euros at the Chinese Grand Prix after failing to meet the requirements for on-car camera footage. The breach involved not providing videos from the forward and rear-facing cameras within the specified timeframe.

The issue arose because the team assumed that the cameras would come equipped with SD cards provided by the FIA, which they did not confirm. Once the SD cards' absence was noticed post-Friday practice, Williams did not inform the Technical Delegate, leading to the breach.

The footage was necessary due to a new technical directive focusing on rear wing flexibility. Despite this procedural error, Williams maintained that their wing was compliant with the rules, having used it unchanged from the Melbourne race. They have expressed confidence in resolving such issues moving forward.

