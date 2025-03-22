Left Menu

IPL Unrivaled: The Resilient Leader in Global T20 Leagues

As IPL enters its 18th edition, chairman Arun Dhumal dismisses threats from other T20 leagues, including speculation about Saudi Arabia's involvement. He emphasizes the IPL's unmatched valuation and the importance of expanding globally. Future improvements in technology and tournament structure are also discussed to maintain its premier status.

Updated: 22-03-2025 13:20 IST
  • India

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches its 18th season, Chairman Arun Dhumal remains unfazed by the potential threat of emerging T20 leagues across the globe. Dhumal, while speaking to PTI, sidestepped rumors about a Saudi Arabian-backed league, mentioning that no formal discussions have occurred regarding infrastructure plans in the Kingdom.

The IPL, valued at over $12 billion, stands as the second most lucrative sporting league per match behind the NFL. In this context, Dhumal stresses the importance of global cricket expansion, notably for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, asserting that more leagues can help, not hinder, the IPL's growth.

Future plans for the IPL include exploring a broader tournament window, rivaling major leagues like the NFL and NBA. By leveraging technological advancements and enhancing fan experiences, the IPL aims to continue breaking viewership records and leading the charge for club cricket worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

