Sarandeep Singh Analyzes Key Changes in IPL 2025 Squads

Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh recently offered his expert analysis on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He focused on significant squad changes in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both set to face each other in the opening match.

Sarandeep criticized RCB's inconsistent player retention, contrasting it with successful teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He questioned the release of Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis, despite their strong past performance, while praising the addition of players like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Turning to KKR, Sarandeep discussed the impact of releasing key players Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, and Phil Salt. He also touched upon the potential of young IPL captains like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to lead India in the future. Notably, Sarandeep highlighted emerging talent from Delhi and predicted playoff teams for IPL 2025.

