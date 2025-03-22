Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Shines in Thrilling Second Round at Ford Women's Open

Diksha Dagar impressed with a 3-under 68 at the Ford Women's Open, advancing to a Tie for sixth. Leaders, Mimi Rhodes and Sara Kouskova, shared a 12-under lead. Other standouts included Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth. Weather delays added drama as play stretched past sunset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:23 IST
Diksha Dagar Shines in Thrilling Second Round at Ford Women's Open
Diksha Dagar (Photo: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Diksha Dagar, a rising star in women's golf, showcased talent and resilience as she recorded a solid 3-under 68 in the second round of the Ford Women's Open at Wollongong Golf Club. Her performance propelled her into a tie for sixth place, as the tournament unfolded with high-stakes drama.

Leading the pack were England's Mimi Rhodes and Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic, each at 12-under. Both recorded career-low rounds, with Rhodes setting a course-record 62, and Kouskova finishing a flawless bogey-free 63. The duo stood five strokes ahead of Dagar, with others like Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth making the cut with strong second rounds.

Thunderstorms temporarily halted play, adding layers of suspense to an already thrilling competition. In fading light, the leaders completed their rounds with finesse, leaving the cut at one-over par with a handful of players still on course as darkness descended in New South Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

