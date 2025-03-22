Left Menu

Piastri Claims Historic Pole Position at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri of McLaren has secured his first Formula 1 pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix, ahead of George Russell. The 23-year-old Australian, who outpaced Russell by mastering the challenging track conditions, is optimistic about his chances in Sunday's race despite potential tire issues.

  Country:
  • China

In a stunning performance, McLaren's rising star Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden pole position for the upcoming Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix. The young Australian driver delivered two remarkable laps that put him ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who will start in second position.

Piastri expressed his excitement, describing the pole as a significant personal and national achievement. Despite a small hiccup on his first lap, his decisive final lap secured the top spot, pushing veteran drivers like Lando Norris and Max Verstappen further back on the grid.

Meanwhile, George Russell shared his satisfaction with his front-row start, overcoming prior deficits in pace. The qualifying session was notably challenging, marked by tire management difficulties, but both drivers are now well-positioned for a thrilling race on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

