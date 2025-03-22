BCCI Returns to Inter-Zonal Format for Duleep Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to reintroduce the traditional inter-zonal format for the Duleep Trophy, a prominent first-class tournament, starting with the upcoming season. This move comes after an evaluation by the national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, who reported some limitations in observing a wide range of talent under the previous Challenger Trophy format.

Historically, from 1961-62 to 2014-15, the Duleep Trophy followed an inter-zonal system. However, it shifted to the Challenger format under Rahul Dravid's supervision until 2019, after which disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to a temporary halt. The tournament resumed under its original format in 2022. The latest changes will see each zone having its own selection committee, with potential involvement of national selectors in zonal decisions.

In a bid to streamline domestic tournaments, the BCCI has also announced adjustments to the national white-ball events, implementing an Elite and Plate system. Starting from the 2025-26 season, the bottom six teams of major tournaments will be relegated to the Plate Group, whereas performance in these groups will determine promotions and relegations. Moreover, the BCCI plans to standardize the remuneration for scorers at Rs 15,000 per day, applicable for both domestic and international matches.

