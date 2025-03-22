Athletic Triumphs Unfold: Duplantis and Bonnin Shine at World Indoor Championships

In an enthralling display at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Nanjing, Sweden's Armand Duplantis stole the show on Saturday by securing a third consecutive title. Demonstrating remarkable prowess, Duplantis achieved a gold medal-winning vault of 6.15 meters.

Adding to the excitement, France's Marie-Julie Bonnin clinched gold in the women's pole vault event, successfully dethroning Britain's Molly Caudery. Bonnin equaled the French national record and celebrated alongside her fellow medalists.

Other notable performances included Jakob Ingebrigtsen's strategic race in the men's 3,000m as he eyes a double win, and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu's impressive victory in the women's 3,000m final, overcoming recent illness to showcase her endurance and speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)