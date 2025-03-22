Left Menu

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Showdown Begins in Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar, the new Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, won the toss and decided to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener. It's the first time since 2008 that these teams meet in an opening match. Patidar replaces Faf du Plessis, while Ajinkya Rahane takes over KKR's leadership.

In a thrilling start to the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the fresh leadership of Rajat Patidar, opted to bowl first against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

This match marks the first since 2008 where these two teams face-off in an opening game. Patidar steps in as RCB skipper, taking over from Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane assumes captaincy from Shreyas Iyer, who guided KKR to victory last year.

The squads for the game include renowned players like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt for RCB and Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell for KKR. Fans are eagerly anticipating a compelling cricket season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

