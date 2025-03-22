Left Menu

IPL 2023 Kick-off: RCB vs KKR in High-Stakes Season Opener

The 18th IPL season began with Royal Challengers Bengaluru opting to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in a tense opener. Both teams, under new captains, aim for a strong start at Eden Gardens. New players debut, and key veterans impact the match strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:39 IST
IPL 2023 Kick-off: RCB vs KKR in High-Stakes Season Opener
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during toss (Phoyo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off at Eden Gardens on Saturday, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain, Rajat Patidar, won the toss and chose to bowl against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. This match marked a nostalgic return to opening the tournament for both teams, last seen during the 2008 IPL inauguration.

Significant leadership changes define this season, with Ajinkya Rahane leading KKR and Rajat Patidar at RCB's helm. The Bengaluru side is eager to break its losing streak against KKR, having lost four consecutive engagements. Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson made his debut for KKR, receiving his cap from iconic player Sunil Narine. Missing from RCB's lineup was veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RCB captain Patidar highlighted the strategic selection of three fast bowlers and two spinners, expressing excitement over leading RCB and learning from seasoned players. KKR's Rahane emphasized a cohesive team dynamic, saying, 'Our preparation has been good, and it's about giving the players freedom to express themselves.' Both teams aim to start strong and leverage their unique strengths this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025