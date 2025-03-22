Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni's Ageless Magic and New Challenges

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad praises MS Dhoni's continued impact at age 43 and expresses hope for crucial performances in IPL. Dhoni's preparation focuses on maximizing his role as a lower-order batsman. CSK aims to adapt to the slow Chepauk pitch with new signings and a strong bowling unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:15 IST
Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni's Ageless Magic and New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed admiration for MS Dhoni's remarkable performance at 43, anticipating crucial contributions this IPL season from the legendary cricketer. Gaikwad lauded Dhoni's dedication to his role as a lower-order batsman, noting the inspiration it provides to the team.

Gaikwad also highlighted the necessity for CSK's new signings to adapt swiftly to the typically slow pitches at Chepauk. The team, he said, is focused on playing its brand of cricket while adjusting to varying conditions through the season.

The skipper pointed out the strength of the bowling lineup, including Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and newcomer Noor Ahmad, emphasizing its potential to challenge opponents across venues. Gaikwad is optimistic about the season with the depth and aggression in their bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025