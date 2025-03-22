Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni's Ageless Magic and New Challenges

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed admiration for MS Dhoni's remarkable performance at 43, anticipating crucial contributions this IPL season from the legendary cricketer. Gaikwad lauded Dhoni's dedication to his role as a lower-order batsman, noting the inspiration it provides to the team.

Gaikwad also highlighted the necessity for CSK's new signings to adapt swiftly to the typically slow pitches at Chepauk. The team, he said, is focused on playing its brand of cricket while adjusting to varying conditions through the season.

The skipper pointed out the strength of the bowling lineup, including Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and newcomer Noor Ahmad, emphasizing its potential to challenge opponents across venues. Gaikwad is optimistic about the season with the depth and aggression in their bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)