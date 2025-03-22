Left Menu

Pakistan Gears Up to Host Historic Under-23 Squash Championship

Pakistan will host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6-10. This marks a significant event for the country, reviving its international squash participation after decades. The event will feature players from 32 countries with a total prize fund of USD 60,000.

Updated: 22-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:42 IST
Pakistan Gears Up to Host Historic Under-23 Squash Championship
Pakistan is all set to host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6 to 10, as announced by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Saturday.

According to PSF Vice-President Adnan Asad, 32 countries have confirmed their participation, marking it as the first major squash tournament in the country in decades. This championship aligns with the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics, providing a crucial platform for Olympic hopefuls.

Although Indian players won't compete in this under-23 category, officials have been invited. The event's budget stands at USD 600,000, with a prize pool of USD 60,000. Squash legend Jahangir Khan lauded the event for its potential to uncover global talent and contribute to Pakistan's resurgence in international squash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

