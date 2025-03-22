Pakistan Gears Up to Host Historic Under-23 Squash Championship

Pakistan is all set to host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6 to 10, as announced by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Saturday.

According to PSF Vice-President Adnan Asad, 32 countries have confirmed their participation, marking it as the first major squash tournament in the country in decades. This championship aligns with the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics, providing a crucial platform for Olympic hopefuls.

Although Indian players won't compete in this under-23 category, officials have been invited. The event's budget stands at USD 600,000, with a prize pool of USD 60,000. Squash legend Jahangir Khan lauded the event for its potential to uncover global talent and contribute to Pakistan's resurgence in international squash.

