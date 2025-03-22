Pakistan Gears Up to Host Historic Under-23 Squash Championship
Pakistan will host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6-10. This marks a significant event for the country, reviving its international squash participation after decades. The event will feature players from 32 countries with a total prize fund of USD 60,000.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is all set to host the World Under-23 Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6 to 10, as announced by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Saturday.
According to PSF Vice-President Adnan Asad, 32 countries have confirmed their participation, marking it as the first major squash tournament in the country in decades. This championship aligns with the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics, providing a crucial platform for Olympic hopefuls.
Although Indian players won't compete in this under-23 category, officials have been invited. The event's budget stands at USD 600,000, with a prize pool of USD 60,000. Squash legend Jahangir Khan lauded the event for its potential to uncover global talent and contribute to Pakistan's resurgence in international squash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Under-23
- Squash
- Championship
- Karachi
- PSF
- Olympics
- Tournament
- Jahangir Khan
- Young Talent
ALSO READ
Trump's Olympics Support: Impact on LA 2028 Amid Transgender Athlete Controversy
India Gears Up for Los Angeles 2028 and Strengthens Bid for 2036 Olympics at Chintan Shivir
Mahesh Bhupathi Advocates for India to Host Olympics Amid Sports Challenges
Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi's State Bias, Pitches Hyderabad for Olympics
Ahmadi Community Under Siege: Sectarian Tensions Rise in Karachi