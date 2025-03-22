Abdulla Aboobacker Leaps to Gold at Indian Open Jumps

Ace triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker clinched the gold medal with a remarkable leap of 17.19 meters at the Indian Open Jumps.

While he narrowly missed the Tokyo World Championship qualifying mark of 17.22 meters, Aboobacker expressed satisfaction with his performance, emphasizing the milestone of crossing the 17-meter threshold in March.

Despite the setback, the Indian Air Force jumper remains focused on achieving the automatic qualification mark in future competitions, confidently aiming to surpass his personal best of 17.19 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)