Abdulla Aboobacker Leaps to Gold at Indian Open Jumps
Ace triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold medal with a 17.19m leap at the Indian Open Jumps. Although he missed the World Championship qualifying mark of 17.22m, Aboobacker remained optimistic about future events. Tamil Nadu's Praveen Chithravel and Haryana's Ashok Yadav secured silver and bronze, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:01 IST
Ace triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker clinched the gold medal with a remarkable leap of 17.19 meters at the Indian Open Jumps.
While he narrowly missed the Tokyo World Championship qualifying mark of 17.22 meters, Aboobacker expressed satisfaction with his performance, emphasizing the milestone of crossing the 17-meter threshold in March.
Despite the setback, the Indian Air Force jumper remains focused on achieving the automatic qualification mark in future competitions, confidently aiming to surpass his personal best of 17.19 meters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Couche-Tard executives to visit Tokyo to speak on $47 billion Seven & i bid
Frida Karlsson's Historic Win at World Championships
Frida Karlsson's Historic Victory at Nordic Ski World Championships
Frida Karlsson's Historic Victory: Triumph at the Nordic Ski World Championships
Klaebo's Unstoppable Nordic Triumph: Six Golds at World Championships