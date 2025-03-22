Strengthening Ties: Antigua & Barbuda Seeks India's Support in Sports Collaboration

During a visit to India, Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Barbuda Affairs, H.E. E.P. Chet Greene met with India's Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, at Shram Shakti Bhawan. The meeting was part of an effort to strengthen the historic ties between the two nations.

The discussions centered on exploring opportunities for cooperation across a variety of sports including cricket, football, rugby, basketball, and volleyball. The Antiguan delegation expressed a strong interest in enhancing mutual support at multilateral forums and focused on key areas such as exchange programs for athletes and coaches, sports science and medicine, management, and infrastructure development.

Antigua & Barbuda sought India's assistance in upgrading their cricketing facilities while recognizing legendary cricketer Sir Viv Richards' popularity in India. They discussed engaging Antiguan cricket legends in Indian coaching academies to mentor local talent. Minister Greene expressed his gratitude for India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in promoting global economic and healthcare initiatives. The dialogue concluded with both sides highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people connections through sports cooperation.

