Strengthening Ties: Antigua & Barbuda Seeks India's Support in Sports Collaboration

Antigua & Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene met India's Youth Affairs Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss enhancing sports cooperation. Talks focused on athlete exchange, sports science, and facility upgrades, particularly in cricket. Both countries aim to leverage historic ties for mutual benefits in expanding sports infrastructure and talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:15 IST
Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister meets Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
During a visit to India, Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Barbuda Affairs, H.E. E.P. Chet Greene met with India's Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, at Shram Shakti Bhawan. The meeting was part of an effort to strengthen the historic ties between the two nations.

The discussions centered on exploring opportunities for cooperation across a variety of sports including cricket, football, rugby, basketball, and volleyball. The Antiguan delegation expressed a strong interest in enhancing mutual support at multilateral forums and focused on key areas such as exchange programs for athletes and coaches, sports science and medicine, management, and infrastructure development.

Antigua & Barbuda sought India's assistance in upgrading their cricketing facilities while recognizing legendary cricketer Sir Viv Richards' popularity in India. They discussed engaging Antiguan cricket legends in Indian coaching academies to mentor local talent. Minister Greene expressed his gratitude for India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in promoting global economic and healthcare initiatives. The dialogue concluded with both sides highlighting the importance of enhancing people-to-people connections through sports cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

