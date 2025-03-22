Virat Kohli Hits 1,000 Runs Against KKR, Celebrates IPL 2025 Opener

In a show of cricketing prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books by surpassing the 1,000-run milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match at Eden Gardens saw the former RCB captain remain unbeaten with a dynamic 59 off just 36 balls, featuring four boundaries and three towering sixes.

Adding to his celebrated career, Kohli joined elites like David Warner and Rohit Sharma to achieve over 1,000 runs against a single IPL opponent, marking a significant achievement. Prior to the IPL 2025 opening match, Kohli received the 'IPL 18' momento from BCCI president Roger Binny, commemorating his unwavering contributions since the league's inception.

While Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, his remarkable statistics, including 8,004 runs in 252 matches with eight centuries, have yet to garner the elusive IPL trophy. Before receiving accolades, Kohli showcased a different flair, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to the hit 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' thrilling fans as 'King Khan' hailed him as the GOAT of cricket.

