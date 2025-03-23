Spalletti's Call for Extraordinary Comeback Against Germany

Italy's manager Luciano Spalletti has called on his team for an extraordinary performance as they face Germany in the Nations League quarter-final second leg on Sunday. The Italians face a daunting task at Signal Iduna Park, having lost the first leg 2-1 to Germany at San Siro.

Spalletti emphasized the importance of not dwelling on past defeats, acknowledging his team's need to produce something new and remarkable given their current disadvantage. Although radical changes aren't necessary, he emphasized the importance of key moments and individual contributions during the game.

Italy will be without defender Riccardo Calafiori due to injury. Spalletti confirmed that Alessandro Bastoni and Alessandro Buongiorno will step up in defense, a combination he believes has the potential to succeed as they prepare to defy the odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)